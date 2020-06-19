Facts

16:47 19.06.2020

EU leaders take political decision to extend economic sanctions against Russia – FM

1 min read
EU leaders take political decision to extend economic sanctions against Russia – FM

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has welcomed a political decision of the EU leaders to prolong the economic sanctions against Russia for another six months adding that the sanctions send a certain signal that Russia needs to fully implement Minsk agreements.

"I welcome today's political decision of EU leaders to extend economic sanctions against Russia for 6 more months. Since 2014, EU sanctions policy has helped deter Russian aggression against Ukraine. Sanctions send a clear signal: Russia needs to fully implement Minsk agreements," he twitted on Friday.

Tags: #eu #kuleba #sanctions_russia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:21 12.06.2020
Ukraine becomes participant of NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Partnership

Ukraine becomes participant of NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Partnership

17:00 10.06.2020
Zelensky: EUR 500 mln from EU will help reduce debt burden, overcome coronavirus consequences

Zelensky: EUR 500 mln from EU will help reduce debt burden, overcome coronavirus consequences

16:54 10.06.2020
Ukraine gets EUR 500 mln macro-financial assistance from EU

Ukraine gets EUR 500 mln macro-financial assistance from EU

09:46 09.06.2020
EU ready to support coal industry reform in Ukraine – energy ministry

EU ready to support coal industry reform in Ukraine – energy ministry

13:36 08.06.2020
EU ready to support coal industry reform in Ukraine – energy ministry

EU ready to support coal industry reform in Ukraine – energy ministry

14:23 02.06.2020
Foreign chiefs of Normandy Four to start talks soon

Foreign chiefs of Normandy Four to start talks soon

10:16 02.06.2020
Ukraine not intending to help Russia to deal with its challenges as occupying state – FM Kuleba on water supplies to Crimea

Ukraine not intending to help Russia to deal with its challenges as occupying state – FM Kuleba on water supplies to Crimea

13:09 30.05.2020
Pandemic will not affect 'visa-free' regime between Ukraine and EU – EC official

Pandemic will not affect 'visa-free' regime between Ukraine and EU – EC official

15:53 29.05.2020
Ukraine counts on resumption of full-fledged Hungary's support in NATO – Kuleba

Ukraine counts on resumption of full-fledged Hungary's support in NATO – Kuleba

14:38 29.05.2020
Zelensky thanks EU for EUR 500 mln second tranche of macroeconomic assistance

Zelensky thanks EU for EUR 500 mln second tranche of macroeconomic assistance

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Coronavirus found in cadets of SBU National Academy, their condition satisfactory - press center

NABU, SAPO report suspicion to former infrastructure minister Omelyan

Vakarchuk withdraws from Holos faction

Court arrests suspect in Handziuk case Manher without the right to post bail until July 28

Ukraine's COVID-19 rate climbs to 921 new cases over past day, with 586 recoveries, 19 deaths

LATEST

Deputy FM Bozhok asked to be suspended due because of involvement in Poroshenko case

Coronavirus found in cadets of SBU National Academy, their condition satisfactory - press center

NABU, SAPO report suspicion to former infrastructure minister Omelyan

Vakarchuk withdraws from Holos faction

Court arrests suspect in Handziuk case Manher without the right to post bail until July 28

Ukraine's COVID-19 rate climbs to 921 new cases over past day, with 586 recoveries, 19 deaths

Rada profile committee doesn't back Shkarlet's candidacy for education minister post

Court postpones consideration of motion for choosing measure of restraint to Poroshenko until July 1

Rada fails to pass program of Shmyhal's government with only 207 supporting votes

Zelensky appoints Volodin as Head of Kyiv City State Administration

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD