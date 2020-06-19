EU leaders take political decision to extend economic sanctions against Russia – FM

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has welcomed a political decision of the EU leaders to prolong the economic sanctions against Russia for another six months adding that the sanctions send a certain signal that Russia needs to fully implement Minsk agreements.

"I welcome today's political decision of EU leaders to extend economic sanctions against Russia for 6 more months. Since 2014, EU sanctions policy has helped deter Russian aggression against Ukraine. Sanctions send a clear signal: Russia needs to fully implement Minsk agreements," he twitted on Friday.