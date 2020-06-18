Rada profile committee doesn't back Shkarlet's candidacy for education minister post

The Parliamentary Committee on Education, Science and Innovation didn't support the candidacy of Serhiy Shkarlet for the post of Minister of Education and Science, said committee secretary Natalia Pipa (Holos faction).

"The profile committee did not support the candidacy of Serhiy Shkarlet for the post of Minister of Education," Pipa told reporters after a committee meeting on Thursday.

As reported, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal suggested that the Verkhovna Rada appoint Serhiy Shkarlet, Rector of the Chernihiv National Technological University, as Minister of Education and Science.