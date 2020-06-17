Facts

15:06 17.06.2020

Ukraine to extend adaptive quarantine until July 31

1 min read
Ukraine to extend adaptive quarantine until July 31

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine intends to extend the adaptive quarantine until July 31.

"Today, we will extend the adaptive quarantine until July 31," said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting on Wednesday.

If necessary, the government will consider the possibility of enhanced quarantine in certain regions, Shmyhal said. The issue is on the agenda of the government meeting.

The government declared a shift to adaptive quarantine in a resolution published on May 21. That document extended the quarantine period from May 22 until June 22, 2020, and allowed for easing certain quarantine restrictions in regions with favorable epidemiological situations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed concern about a record spike in coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours at the daily coronavirus response conference.

"The president is concerned about the record number of deaths from COVID-19 reported over the past day (31 deaths). The president has been informed that the absolute majority of the deceased were elderly and had severe co-morbidities," the presidential press service said on Wednesday.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:41 17.06.2020
Ukraine intended to reinforce energy cooperation with Germany

Ukraine intended to reinforce energy cooperation with Germany

15:38 17.06.2020
Cabinet establishes priority use of Ukrainian coal at TPPs

Cabinet establishes priority use of Ukrainian coal at TPPs

14:44 17.06.2020
Zelensky suggests that Rada exempt school graduates of current academic year from mandatory state final attestation

Zelensky suggests that Rada exempt school graduates of current academic year from mandatory state final attestation

14:09 17.06.2020
Another 41 people in Kyiv found COVID-19, two patients die – Klitschko

Another 41 people in Kyiv found COVID-19, two patients die – Klitschko

11:10 17.06.2020
U.S. supplies Ukraine with equipment worth more than $60 mln, incl ammunition, Javelin missiles

U.S. supplies Ukraine with equipment worth more than $60 mln, incl ammunition, Javelin missiles

10:05 17.06.2020
Ukraine in talks to pre-order vaccine from COVID-19 – Stepanov

Ukraine in talks to pre-order vaccine from COVID-19 – Stepanov

09:51 17.06.2020
Ukraine sets new COVID-19 anti-record: 758 new cases over past day, 31 deaths – NSDC

Ukraine sets new COVID-19 anti-record: 758 new cases over past day, 31 deaths – NSDC

17:02 16.06.2020
Citizens from abroad with small number of active COVID-19 cases to be admitted to Ukraine without demand for self-isolation or observation – Liashko

Citizens from abroad with small number of active COVID-19 cases to be admitted to Ukraine without demand for self-isolation or observation – Liashko

16:17 16.06.2020
Situation with inflation in Ukraine disastrous – Economy minister

Situation with inflation in Ukraine disastrous – Economy minister

15:10 16.06.2020
Zelensky sets task to strengthen international talks on cooperation to purchase COVID-19 vaccine

Zelensky sets task to strengthen international talks on cooperation to purchase COVID-19 vaccine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

One Ukrainian serviceman killed amid shell attacks by Russia-occupation forces – JFO HQ

Zelensky suggests that Rada exempt school graduates of current academic year from mandatory state final attestation

One dead, one injured due to fall of light plane in Malynivsky district of Odesa

U.S. supplies Ukraine with equipment worth more than $60 mln, incl ammunition, Javelin missiles

Ukraine in talks to pre-order vaccine from COVID-19 – Stepanov

LATEST

Court orders police to open case against Masi Nayyem for false statements about a crime – Denys Yermak

One Ukrainian serviceman killed amid shell attacks by Russia-occupation forces – JFO HQ

European Solidarity's MPs have 'romantic breakfast' at Rada in support of McDonalds, its position on Ukrainian language

Another pilot dead after light plane crashes in Odesa – police

Russia continues policy of forced passport campaign for Ukrainians in Crimea – Reintegration ministry

One dead, one injured due to fall of light plane in Malynivsky district of Odesa

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Mykhailo Dobkin to run for Kyiv mayor

After the invention of Kharkiv scientists children with a brittle bone disease can walk again - Vladimir Manukyan

PGO announces notice of suspicion for ex-'DPR Defense Minister' Girkin

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD