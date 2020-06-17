Ukraine to extend adaptive quarantine until July 31

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine intends to extend the adaptive quarantine until July 31.

"Today, we will extend the adaptive quarantine until July 31," said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting on Wednesday.

If necessary, the government will consider the possibility of enhanced quarantine in certain regions, Shmyhal said. The issue is on the agenda of the government meeting.

The government declared a shift to adaptive quarantine in a resolution published on May 21. That document extended the quarantine period from May 22 until June 22, 2020, and allowed for easing certain quarantine restrictions in regions with favorable epidemiological situations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed concern about a record spike in coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours at the daily coronavirus response conference.

"The president is concerned about the record number of deaths from COVID-19 reported over the past day (31 deaths). The president has been informed that the absolute majority of the deceased were elderly and had severe co-morbidities," the presidential press service said on Wednesday.