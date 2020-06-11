Record number of 125 new COVID-19 cases registered in Lviv region in past 24 hours

As many as 125 people were diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Lviv region in the past 24 hours, the press service of Lviv City Council said referring to the head of the municipal coronavirus response headquarters, Halyna Slichna.

"According to latest data, 640 PCR tests were conducted in Lviv in the past 24 hours, 125 of them proved positive," reads the statement.

This is the largest number of new cases registered per day in the region since the beginning of the quarantine.

A total of 2,414 residents of the region have been infected with COVID-19, 90 people died, 589 recovered.