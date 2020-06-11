Facts

11:45 11.06.2020

Record number of 125 new COVID-19 cases registered in Lviv region in past 24 hours

Record number of 125 new COVID-19 cases registered in Lviv region in past 24 hours

As many as 125 people were diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Lviv region in the past 24 hours, the press service of Lviv City Council said referring to the head of the municipal coronavirus response headquarters, Halyna Slichna.

"According to latest data, 640 PCR tests were conducted in Lviv in the past 24 hours, 125 of them proved positive," reads the statement.

This is the largest number of new cases registered per day in the region since the beginning of the quarantine.

A total of 2,414 residents of the region have been infected with COVID-19, 90 people died, 589 recovered.

10:05 11.06.2020
Ukraine records 689 new COVID-19 cases, 372 recoveries, 21 deaths in past day – Health Ministry

09:24 10.06.2020
Ukraine records 525 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 357 recoveries, 23 deaths

16:18 08.06.2020
Zelensky: Social distancing, mask regime must be observed

12:01 08.06.2020
Klitschko reports 72 new COVID-19 cases in Kyiv, incl. six in medical workers

11:04 08.06.2020
Ukraine reports 463 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in past 24 hours

13:02 05.06.2020
Klitschko: Restaurants, cafes, swimming pools won't open in Kyiv yet

11:11 05.06.2020
Mask regime won't be lifted in Ukraine yet – Health minister

09:25 05.06.2020
Ukraine records 553 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 330 recoveries, 15 deaths

09:15 04.06.2020
Ukraine records over past day 588 new cases of coronavirus, 12 deaths, 602 recoveries

10:59 02.06.2020
First COVID-19 case registered in Ukraine's Health Ministry – Stepanov

