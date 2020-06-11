Facts

Zelensky about talk with Poroshenko: He offered some kind of assistance to country, but I don't believe him, impossible to agree with him

Zelensky about talk with Poroshenko: He offered some kind of assistance to country, but I don't believe him, impossible to agree with him

 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he met with his predecessor Petro Poroshenko, who offered him assistance. But Zelensky said he did not believe Poroshenko.

"Poroshenko from the very beginning of my presidency wanted to meet with me. I didn't see any sense in this. I didn't see any sense in this, because everything Poroshenko said before, I think is not true. I really think that he an experienced manipulator and an experienced politician. Therefore, I do not believe him," Zelensky said in Part 2 of a video interview published by the ezine Ukrainska Pravda on Thursday.

Zelensky said during the 2019 presidential election campaign, at the initiative of Poroshenko, a lot of untrue "dirty" information was circulated about him and his family.

"I have come a long way with these lies, and then I draw conclusions about what he did as president. I do not trust him, I do not believe him. He is not my president," Zelensky said.

Zelensky said that Poroshenko wanted to meet with him many times.

"He said we can find mutual understanding, there is some help on the international scene. And Poroshenko told tales to international partners from the very beginning. Every time I met with leaders from abroad, they initially greeted me …warily, very warily, as an enemy of Ukraine. Such an enhanced psychological portrait (of me) was created Poroshenko or his people. That's all," he said.

Zelensky said he finally agreed to meet with Poroshenko and they "talked about a lot."

"I was, frankly, even more diplomatic than now when I talk about him. I believe that his main mistake is that he considers himself the president of Ukraine. Until now. And he will continue to think so. A decade from now he will still believe that he is the only one who has done something for Ukraine, and that everyone else is nobody. That's how it will be, believe me," Zelensky said.

Zelensky said Poroshenko told him that he really wants to help the country. "I'm ready once, twice, three, four, five, six, seven times, but I didn't talk about any 'alliances.' He understands that we are different people, so what kind of alliance? We are completely different. And he says, 'Let's forget everything in the past and do something for the country," Zelensky said.

Zelensky said it is impossible to negotiate with Poroshenko.

"Poroshenko's former friends and his former enemies, our first presidents, all say this. They say: it makes no sense. Well, it just makes no sense," Zelensky said.

Zelensky was asked, as a citizen, whether Poroshenko should be jailed.

"That's a question only law enforcement agencies can answer. Who am I to decide? What am I, a court? Well, come on seriously. A person should 'sit,' [in jail] if there is something to 'sit' for. That's all. Law enforcement agencies will establish what he should 'sit' for, and then the court will hand down sentence," Zelensky said.

Tags: #zelensky #poroshenko
