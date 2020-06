The work of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for the settlement of the conflict in Donbas, which was held on June 10 in the format of a video conference, has been adjourned until June 15 for technical reasons.

"At the suggestion of Special Representative of the OSCE Heidi Grau, a break until June 15 was announced for technical reasons," the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine said.