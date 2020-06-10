Ukraine records 525 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 357 recoveries, 23 deaths

Some 525 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease have been recorded in Ukraine over the past day as of Wednesday morning, while 23 people from the number of previously sick died, and 357 people recovered. A day earlier, 394 new infections were reported per day, there were 463 cases on June 8, about 485 cases on June 7, and about 550 new cases on June 6.

The number of people infected on a cumulative total is 28,381 people, 12,769 people recovered, and 833 people died, the website of the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported on Wednesday morning.