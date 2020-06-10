Facts

09:24 10.06.2020

Ukraine records 525 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 357 recoveries, 23 deaths

1 min read
Ukraine records 525 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 357 recoveries, 23 deaths

Some 525 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease have been recorded in Ukraine over the past day as of Wednesday morning, while 23 people from the number of previously sick died, and 357 people recovered. A day earlier, 394 new infections were reported per day, there were 463 cases on June 8, about 485 cases on June 7, and about 550 new cases on June 6.

The number of people infected on a cumulative total is 28,381 people, 12,769 people recovered, and 833 people died, the website of the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported on Wednesday morning.

Tags: #ukraine #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:58 09.06.2020
World Bank predicts 3.5% fall of Ukraine's GDP in 2020, growth by 3% in 2021

World Bank predicts 3.5% fall of Ukraine's GDP in 2020, growth by 3% in 2021

17:22 09.06.2020
Money supply in Ukraine 2.2% up in May

Money supply in Ukraine 2.2% up in May

16:56 09.06.2020
Capital investment in Ukraine decreases by 35.5% in Q1 2020 – statistics

Capital investment in Ukraine decreases by 35.5% in Q1 2020 – statistics

11:04 09.06.2020
Ukraine involves journalists Harmash, Kazansky, doctor Libster, lawyer Horan as ORDLO reps in work in TCG's political group – source

Ukraine involves journalists Harmash, Kazansky, doctor Libster, lawyer Horan as ORDLO reps in work in TCG's political group – source

10:43 09.06.2020
Ukraine registers 394 new COVID-19 cases, 217 recoveries, 13 deaths from disease in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 394 new COVID-19 cases, 217 recoveries, 13 deaths from disease in past 24 hours

09:23 09.06.2020
Still no response from Iran to Ukraine's note on settlement of all issues in UIA flight crash case – Yenin

Still no response from Iran to Ukraine's note on settlement of all issues in UIA flight crash case – Yenin

16:18 08.06.2020
Zelensky: Social distancing, mask regime must be observed

Zelensky: Social distancing, mask regime must be observed

12:01 08.06.2020
Klitschko reports 72 new COVID-19 cases in Kyiv, incl. six in medical workers

Klitschko reports 72 new COVID-19 cases in Kyiv, incl. six in medical workers

11:04 08.06.2020
Ukraine reports 463 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 463 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in past 24 hours

16:29 06.06.2020
Ukraine's Embassy in U.S. gradually restoring reception of visitors on consular issues from June 9 - diplomatic mission

Ukraine's Embassy in U.S. gradually restoring reception of visitors on consular issues from June 9 - diplomatic mission

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet ready to present updated action program by week's end, will ask Rada to support it on June 18-19 – Zelensky meeting with Cabinet, Rada reps, law enforcers

IMF approves 18-month $5 bln Stand-by Arrangement for Ukraine with immediate disbursement of $2.1 bln – IMF

Six people arrested in Iran in case of downed UIA plane

Russia's military, political leaders may become suspects in MH17 case – Yenin

Zelensky about situation in Donbas: I have 'an ocean of information,' no need to respond to those 'in the lake'

LATEST

Cabinet ready to present updated action program by week's end, will ask Rada to support it on June 18-19 – Zelensky meeting with Cabinet, Rada reps, law enforcers

Poroshenko's party says collected over 70 signatures of MPs for Shmyhal's government dismissal

IMF approves 18-month $5 bln Stand-by Arrangement for Ukraine with immediate disbursement of $2.1 bln – IMF

Six people arrested in Iran in case of downed UIA plane

Putin, Merkel call for more active talks over Donbas, discuss Syria, Libya

Russia's military, political leaders may become suspects in MH17 case – Yenin

Zelensky about situation in Donbas: I have 'an ocean of information,' no need to respond to those 'in the lake'

Ukraine's MFA expects resumption of flights with Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Turkey, Cyprus – Yenin

Zelensky in favor of development of national plan to address veterans' problems, families of killed military

Checkpoints in JFO area partially open from June 10 – HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD