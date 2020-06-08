Facts

12:01 08.06.2020

Klitschko reports 72 new COVID-19 cases in Kyiv, incl. six in medical workers

Seventy-two new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were registered in Kyiv in the past 24 hours, including six in medical workers, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said. This is 29 cases more than a day before.

"There are 3,490 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the capital as of today," he said on his Telegram channel.

The new cases were confirmed for 43 women aged from 23 to 84 years old, 25 men from 21 to 71 years old, and four children, including two girls aged 1 and 9 and two boys aged 10 years and 8 months.

The majority of cases was registered in Dniprovsky district – 14. Ten cases were registered in each Desniansky and Obolonsky districts, and another nine cases were confirmed in Shevchenkivsky district.

Tags: #coronavirus #klitschko #kyiv
