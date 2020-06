Ukraine reported 463 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths, and 141 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

There were 485 new COVID-19 cases on June 7, 550 on June 6, and 553 on June 5.

According to the report posted on the website of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC)'s coronavirus epidemic monitoring system on Monday morning, Ukraine has 14,470 active COVID-19 cases now or 313 more than the day before.