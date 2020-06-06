'I'll run for Kyiv mayor from UDAR' – Klitschko

Kyiv City Mayor Vitali Klitschko has expressed a gratitude to European Solidarity party for its offer to nominate him as a candidate from the party at the autumn mayor's elections, but refused of the offer.

"I want to thank you for such an offer. But I note that for many years I have been being a leader of the UDAR political force, which has been always fighting and defending democratic European values. And I will run for mayor from the UDAR Party of Vitali Klitschko. And I will also lead the UDAR team in local elections, in particular, to Kyiv City Council," Klitschko wrote on his Facebook.

"For the sake of protecting the interests of local self-government, the interests of citizens, we will be ready to cooperate with all democratic forces that will act according to the rules and decently. And work in the future City Council on changes in the capital. And on changes in the country in other councils," he added.

As earlier reported, the central council of European Solidarity party offered Klitschko to nominate him as a candidate for future local elections and to head a party list at the elections to Kyiv City Council.