11:11 05.06.2020

Mask regime won't be lifted in Ukraine yet – Health minister

We are not planning to lift the mask regime in Ukraine, Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

"The government introduced the adaptive quarantine regime, introduced some stages of quarantine exit, but it has not been repealed. I want to remind you that people with the coronavirus are ill - today there are 553 people, there were 588 of them yesterday. The strategy we chose is the containment strategy but that's in no way abolish the mask regime and maintaining social distance," he said.

