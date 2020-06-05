Ukraine records 553 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 330 recoveries, 15 deaths

Some 553 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease have been recorded in Ukraine over the past day as of Friday morning, 15 people from the number of previously sick died, 330 recovered. A day earlier, 588 cases were reported (but 602 recovered), and 483 new infections were reported on June 3 (362 recovered).

The number of people infected on a cumulative total is 25,964, some 11,372 people recovered, and 762 people died, the website of the Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) reported on Friday morning.

COVID-19 affects 13,830 people in Ukraine now, which is 208 more than the day before.

The largest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection per day in Kyiv is 82 new infections, 73 in Lviv region, and 57 cases in Rivne region.