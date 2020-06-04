Ukraine records over past day 588 new cases of coronavirus, 12 deaths, 602 recoveries

Some 588 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease have been recorded in Ukraine over the past day as of Thursday morning, 12 people died, and 602 recovered. A day earlier, 483 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported for the previous day, there were about 328new cases on June 2, about 340 new cases on June 1, and about 468 infected people on May 31.

The number of infected people with cumulative total amounts to 25,411 people, 11,042 people recovered, and 747 people died, the website of the Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System of the Council of National Security and Defense (NSDC) reported on Thursday morning.

COVID-19 affects 13,622 people in Ukraine now, which is 26 more than the day before.