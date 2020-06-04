Facts

09:15 04.06.2020

Ukraine records over past day 588 new cases of coronavirus, 12 deaths, 602 recoveries

1 min read
Ukraine records over past day 588 new cases of coronavirus, 12 deaths, 602 recoveries

Some 588 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease have been recorded in Ukraine over the past day as of Thursday morning, 12 people died, and 602 recovered. A day earlier, 483 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported for the previous day, there were about 328new cases on June 2, about 340 new cases on June 1, and about 468 infected people on May 31.

The number of infected people with cumulative total amounts to 25,411 people, 11,042 people recovered, and 747 people died, the website of the Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System of the Council of National Security and Defense (NSDC) reported on Thursday morning.

COVID-19 affects 13,622 people in Ukraine now, which is 26 more than the day before.

Tags: #ukraine #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:04 03.06.2020
IMF meeting to approve new SBA expected before June 10 – Ukrainian PM

IMF meeting to approve new SBA expected before June 10 – Ukrainian PM

12:47 03.06.2020
'Google for Nonprofits' service launched in Ukraine

'Google for Nonprofits' service launched in Ukraine

09:20 03.06.2020
Ukraine records over past day 483 new cases of COVID-19, eight deaths, 362 recoveries – NSDC

Ukraine records over past day 483 new cases of COVID-19, eight deaths, 362 recoveries – NSDC

10:59 02.06.2020
First COVID-19 case registered in Ukraine's Health Ministry – Stepanov

First COVID-19 case registered in Ukraine's Health Ministry – Stepanov

09:38 02.06.2020
Ukraine records 328 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 388 recoveries, nine deaths – NSDC

Ukraine records 328 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 388 recoveries, nine deaths – NSDC

09:32 01.06.2020
Ukraine records 348 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 152 recoveries, 10 deaths

Ukraine records 348 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 152 recoveries, 10 deaths

12:27 30.05.2020
Russia reports over 8,950 new Covid-19 cases, 181 deaths over past 24 hrs - HQ

Russia reports over 8,950 new Covid-19 cases, 181 deaths over past 24 hrs - HQ

11:54 30.05.2020
Some 393 new COVID-19 cases, 17 die, 377 recover in Ukraine over past day

Some 393 new COVID-19 cases, 17 die, 377 recover in Ukraine over past day

11:35 30.05.2020
Number of COVID-19 patients exceeds number of recovered in 11 regions of Ukraine

Number of COVID-19 patients exceeds number of recovered in 11 regions of Ukraine

16:04 29.05.2020
Surplus of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payment in April reaches $716 mln

Surplus of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payment in April reaches $716 mln

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court orders Poroshenko's compulsory appearance at SBI for questioning on June 10

Rada with 255 votes backs appointment of Stefanyshyna as deputy PM for European Integration

Rada sends back cabinet's activity program for improvement

Ukraine to reopen cafes, lift self-isolation for elderly people, allow church services indoors on June 5

Yermak informs Berlin that Russia-occupation armed forces in Donbas continue using prohibited weapons, of 33 Ukrainian soldiers killed in December

LATEST

Court orders Poroshenko's compulsory appearance at SBI for questioning on June 10

Rada with 255 votes backs appointment of Stefanyshyna as deputy PM for European Integration

Rada sends back cabinet's activity program for improvement

South Korea hands 20,000 tests on COVID-19 over to Ukraine – MFA

Ukraine to reopen cafes, lift self-isolation for elderly people, allow church services indoors on June 5

Yermak informs Berlin that Russia-occupation armed forces in Donbas continue using prohibited weapons, of 33 Ukrainian soldiers killed in December

SBI summons Poroshenko for questioning as witness in case of wiretapping intl talks

We'll launch domestic flights from June 5, intl flights from June 15 – Shmyhal

Leros accuses Yermak, Tyshchenko, Komarnytsky of corruption

Reports allegedly Iran doesn't want to hand over black boxes from UIA's plane to Ukraine not correlate to official stance of Iran

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD