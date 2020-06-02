Facts

09:38 02.06.2020

Ukraine records 328 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 388 recoveries, nine deaths – NSDC

1 min read
Ukraine records 328 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 388 recoveries, nine deaths – NSDC

Some 328 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease have been recorded in Ukraine over the past day as of Tuesday morning, while nine people from the number of previously sick died, 388 people recovered. A day earlier, 340 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported for the previous day, about 468 infected on May 31, about 393 new cases on May 30.

Currently, 13,535 people are affected by COVID-19 in Ukraine, the website of the Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) reported on Tuesday morning.

Tags: #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:59 02.06.2020
First COVID-19 case registered in Ukraine's Health Ministry – Stepanov

First COVID-19 case registered in Ukraine's Health Ministry – Stepanov

09:32 01.06.2020
Ukraine records 348 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 152 recoveries, 10 deaths

Ukraine records 348 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 152 recoveries, 10 deaths

12:27 30.05.2020
Russia reports over 8,950 new Covid-19 cases, 181 deaths over past 24 hrs - HQ

Russia reports over 8,950 new Covid-19 cases, 181 deaths over past 24 hrs - HQ

11:54 30.05.2020
Some 393 new COVID-19 cases, 17 die, 377 recover in Ukraine over past day

Some 393 new COVID-19 cases, 17 die, 377 recover in Ukraine over past day

11:35 30.05.2020
Number of COVID-19 patients exceeds number of recovered in 11 regions of Ukraine

Number of COVID-19 patients exceeds number of recovered in 11 regions of Ukraine

13:54 28.05.2020
Klitschko: Kyiv has developed algorithm for easing quarantine restrictions

Klitschko: Kyiv has developed algorithm for easing quarantine restrictions

09:46 28.05.2020
Ukraine records 477 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 444 recoveries, 11 deaths – NSDC

Ukraine records 477 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 444 recoveries, 11 deaths – NSDC

16:09 25.05.2020
Zelensky to take under personal control procurements of individual protective means, hospitals not provided with all necessary so far

Zelensky to take under personal control procurements of individual protective means, hospitals not provided with all necessary so far

09:19 25.05.2020
Ukraine records 259 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 126 recoveries, six deaths

Ukraine records 259 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 126 recoveries, six deaths

17:38 23.05.2020
World to face second wave of coronavirus, Ukraine must get ready to it – Zelensky

World to face second wave of coronavirus, Ukraine must get ready to it – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian soldier wounded near Maryinka – JFO

Foreign chiefs of Normandy Four to start talks soon

First COVID-19 case registered in Ukraine's Health Ministry – Stepanov

Servant of the People backs MP Tkachenko's candidacy for Culture Minister

Man who threatened to blow up Metro Bridge in Kyiv detained – police

LATEST

Ukrainian soldier wounded near Maryinka – JFO

Foreign chiefs of Normandy Four to start talks soon

Ukraine not intending to help Russia to deal with its challenges as occupying state – FM Kuleba on water supplies to Crimea

Servant of the People backs MP Tkachenko's candidacy for Culture Minister

Man who threatened to blow up Metro Bridge in Kyiv detained – police

Air Force officer to be sued for UAH 800,000 in damages for official negligence – SBI

Zelensky: In case of recordings of Biden-Poroshenko I am interested in one thing, how it was possible to record country's president

Zelensky declares UAH 28.6 mln income, pays UAH 3.6 mln taxes to budget in 2019

Zelensky declares UAH 28.6 mln income, pays UAH 3.6 mln taxes to budget in 2019

Pandemic will not affect 'visa-free' regime between Ukraine and EU – EC official

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD