Ukraine records 328 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 388 recoveries, nine deaths – NSDC

Some 328 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease have been recorded in Ukraine over the past day as of Tuesday morning, while nine people from the number of previously sick died, 388 people recovered. A day earlier, 340 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported for the previous day, about 468 infected on May 31, about 393 new cases on May 30.

Currently, 13,535 people are affected by COVID-19 in Ukraine, the website of the Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) reported on Tuesday morning.