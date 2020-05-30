Number of COVID-19 patients exceeds number of recovered in 11 regions of Ukraine

The number of patients with COVID-19 coronavirus disease exceeded the number of people who recovered over the past day in 11 out of 24 regions of Ukraine, according to data on coronavirus epidemic monitoring on the website of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

Most of all new cases of COVID-19 over the past day have been recorded in Kyiv, Rivne, Lviv and Chernivtsi regions. The largest number of people recovered was found in Rivne and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, as well as Kyiv.