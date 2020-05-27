Facts

16:31 27.05.2020

PGO begins production in case against Vice Admiral of Russia's Black Sea Fleet for inciting Ukrainian servicemen to commit state treason

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has started a criminal case on the fact of participation of Vice Admiral and chief of staff, First Deputy Commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet for inciting Ukrainian servicemen to commit state treason.

"According to the investigation, during March 2014, the official, being in Sevastopol, acting intentionally and in order to harm defense and state security, change the borders of Ukraine, by threatening the use of physical violence and weapons by servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation personally persuaded Ukrainian officers from the command of Ukraine's Naval Forces to commit treason, namely to switch the side of the enemy during an armed conflict," the PGO's press service said.

The facts of incitement were discovered during the pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings of the assistance of the said vice-admiral in the aggressive war against Ukraine conducted by representatives of the authorities and the Russian Armed Forces.

Proceedings have been initiated under Part 4 of Article 27, Part 1 of Article 111 (incitement, treason) of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Main Investigation Department of the SBU State Security Service.

Tags: #crimea #pgo
