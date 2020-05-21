One KIA, seven WIA in Donbas on Thurs – JFO HQ

Over Thursday, Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violated the ceasefire four times, using, among other things, 120-mm mortars, as a result of which a Ukrainian soldier was killed in action (KIA), another two were injured, five more received wounds in action (WIA), the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"Over May 21, the armed groups of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire four times, while using 120 mm caliber mortars, as well as grenade launchers of various systems and small arms, which were forbidden to be placed on the contact line ... Unfortunately, on May 21, one Ukrainian defender was killed. Also, according to updated information, two servicemen were injured and five more received combat wounds," the JFO staff said in the 17:00 update on Facebook on Thursday.