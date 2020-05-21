Facts

14:16 21.05.2020

Watchdog to hold unscheduled check of 1+1 Channel for broadcasting Ukraine map without Crimea

Watchdog to hold unscheduled check of 1+1 Channel for broadcasting Ukraine map without Crimea

The National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine will hold an unscheduled check of the 1+1 Channel in line with a license for multicasting in the MX-1 network for broadcasting Ukraine map without the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The watchdog said it will hold the check upon request of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The national council registered the fact of broadcasting Ukraine map without temporarily occupied Crimea, with a reference to the map of Ukraine posted in the website of the international organization Nord Pool Spot, in the TSN news program at 20:25 on April 13.

The check will be carried out after the quarantine.

Завантаження...
