12:15 19.05.2020

Russian citizen who organized assassination of Okuyeva was notified on suspicion – PGO

Organizer of a targeted assassination of the member of the ATO, Kyiv-2 police squad Amina Okuyeva, and an attempt to kill her husband Adam Osmayev, was presented a notice on suspicion under a procedural leadership of prosecutor's office of Kyiv region.

"It is established that the suspect is a native of Chechnya, a citizen of the Russian Federation. In order to commit the intentional murder of Amina Okuyeva and Adam Osmayev, he looked for killers in Ukraine who subsequently shot the car," a press service of the Office of Prosecutor General.

Russian citizen is guilty under Part 3 of Article 27, Points 6, 11, 12 of Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 115 and Part 3 of Article 27 (complicity in a crime, attempted crime, intentional murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported, Okuyeva, a volunteer soldier who fought Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine, was killed and her husband, Adam Osmayev, was wounded. Their car came under fire at a railway crossing near the village of Hlevakha in Kyiv region late on October 30. Kyiv's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) opened a criminal investigation pursuant to Point 11 of Part 2 of Article 115 (premeditated murder) of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

The suspect in the attempted murder of volunteers, was transferred to the territory of self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk republics in June 2017, as a part of an exchange of prisoners on December 29, 2019.

