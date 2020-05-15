U.S. transfers to Ukraine equipment, incl. medical one worth $25 mln to use in JFO area

The United States, as part of security assistance, has handed over to Ukraine night vision devices, thermals, walkie-talkie sets and medical equipment with a total value of more than $25 million for use in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area, the U.S. Embassy said.

"Despite COVID19, our security assistance to Ukraine continues! This week, the Office of Defense Cooperation received more than $25 million in night vision devices, thermals, radios, and medical equipment for Ukraine to use in the JFO zone," the Embassy of the United States in Ukraine said on Twitter on Friday.

The Embassy also said that the United States stands strongly with Ukraine in support of its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression.