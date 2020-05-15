New checkpoints must be opened on disengagement line in Donbas, checkpoint in Zolote ready for opening – President's Office

The Ukrainian side at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in videoconference format on Thursday stressed the need to open new checkpoints on the disengagement line.

"The parties emphasized once again the need to open new checkpoints on the disengagement line, taking into account primarily humanitarian criteria, and noted that the checkpoint in Zolote was equipped and ready to start operating at any time," the presidential press service reported.