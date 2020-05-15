Ukraine in TCG insists on mutual release of detainees in "all for all" format defined in Paris in Dec 2019 – President's Office

The renewed delegation of Ukraine to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) at a meeting on Thursday in a video conference format noted the importance of fulfilling the agreements of the Normandy Four leaders reached during the summit in Paris on December 9, 2019.

"Particular emphasis was placed on the need to comply with security requirements, in particular the observance of a sustainable ceasefire regime. In this regard, the Ukrainian party initiated an extraordinary meeting of the specialized group, as security issues are among the key ones," the presidential press service reported.

As part of the security group's work, Ukraine supported the OSCE SMM and once again insisted on unconditional and unimpeded access of observers to the whole territory of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders, in particular to the temporarily occupied territories.

"Ukraine, despite the quarantine measures, for its part fully supports the implementation of the mandate of the OSCE SMM and the ICRC, fully facilitates this, as well as ensures the unconditional implementation of their mandate. The OSCE SMM, inter alia, noted a significant progress in implementing the updated demining plan, including the humanitarian one," the message reads.