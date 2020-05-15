Facts

09:23 15.05.2020

Ukraine over past day records 483 new cases of COVID-19, 20 deaths, 330 recoveries, 12,381 active cases

Some 483 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease have been recorded in Ukraine over the past day, 20 people died, 330 recovered, while a day earlier 422 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the previous day, and on May 13 there were about 402 new cases.

A total of 17,330 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since the start of the pandemic in Ukraine, while 476 people died and 4,473 recovered. Thus, COVID-19 affects 12,381 people in Ukraine now, which is 133 more than a day earlier, the website of the Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) reported on Friday morning.

