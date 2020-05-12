Parliament to adopt banking bill at extraordinary meeting on Wednesday – Korniyenko

First Deputy Head of the Servant of the People faction Oleksandr Korniyenko is sure that deputies will adopt a banking bill at an extraordinary plenary meeting on Wednesday.

"There are enough votes in the session hall for banking law," Korniyenko said on Inter TV channel on Friday evening.

He recalled that the first reading and adoption of a special procedure on new amendments to the regulations for the second reading of the bill "collected enough votes, with extra ones, of about 250" [a minimum of 226 affirmative votes is required for the adoption of the bill].

At the same time, Korniyenko noted that not all deputies of the mono-majority support this bill.