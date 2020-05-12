Facts

11:36 12.05.2020

Parliament to adopt banking bill at extraordinary meeting on Wednesday – Korniyenko

1 min read
Parliament to adopt banking bill at extraordinary meeting on Wednesday – Korniyenko

First Deputy Head of the Servant of the People faction Oleksandr Korniyenko is sure that deputies will adopt a banking bill at an extraordinary plenary meeting on Wednesday.

"There are enough votes in the session hall for banking law," Korniyenko said on Inter TV channel on Friday evening.

He recalled that the first reading and adoption of a special procedure on new amendments to the regulations for the second reading of the bill "collected enough votes, with extra ones, of about 250" [a minimum of 226 affirmative votes is required for the adoption of the bill].

At the same time, Korniyenko noted that not all deputies of the mono-majority support this bill.

Tags: #korniyenko #parliament #bill #meeting
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:53 09.05.2020
Bill on invalidating law on prohibition of St. George ribbon propaganda registered in Parliament

Bill on invalidating law on prohibition of St. George ribbon propaganda registered in Parliament

12:29 04.05.2020
Parliamentary parties receive UAH 71 mln of public funds in Q2

Parliamentary parties receive UAH 71 mln of public funds in Q2

09:11 28.04.2020
Head of Ukrainian ruling party pledges to support Saakashvili as candidate for deputy PM

Head of Ukrainian ruling party pledges to support Saakashvili as candidate for deputy PM

11:06 18.02.2020
Zelensky calls NSDC meeting on situation in Donbas

Zelensky calls NSDC meeting on situation in Donbas

12:21 13.02.2020
'We're not going to inscribe special status of certain areas in Donbas into Constitution' – Servant of the People

'We're not going to inscribe special status of certain areas in Donbas into Constitution' – Servant of the People

16:53 13.01.2020
Zelensky signs law on liability of MPs for absentee voting – President's Office

Zelensky signs law on liability of MPs for absentee voting – President's Office

11:40 30.12.2019
Zelensky signs law on limitation of parliamentary immunity

Zelensky signs law on limitation of parliamentary immunity

17:16 13.11.2019
Rada adopts bill on farmland turnover in first reading

Rada adopts bill on farmland turnover in first reading

12:42 13.11.2019
Rada passes at first reading compromise bill No. 2047-d liquidating schemes during appraisal of property

Rada passes at first reading compromise bill No. 2047-d liquidating schemes during appraisal of property

13:16 12.11.2019
Rada at first reading adopts bill No. 2233 on changes to electricity market

Rada at first reading adopts bill No. 2233 on changes to electricity market

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

RUSSIA JFO

Ukrainian serviceman wounded in shelling by Russia-occupation forces near Krymske

STEPANOV CORONAVIRUS

Ukraine registers 375 COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours, 85 people recovered, 17 people died

TYMOSHENKO

New York-based law firm pays $11 mln to settle dispute with Tymoshenko

COVID 19

Quarantine restrictions mitigation begins in Ukraine

JFO

Four Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 15 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

LATEST

Poltava region doctors receive UAH 21,000 each for fight against COVID-19 in March

Russia records second largest number of COVID-19 cases worldwide following U.S.

Ukroboronprom supplies more than 300 armored vehicles to military since year start

Health Ministry initiates increase in salaries to Ukrainian health workers from July 1

Ukrainian serviceman wounded in shelling by Russia-occupation forces near Krymske

Ukraine registers 375 COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours, 85 people recovered, 17 people died

New York-based law firm pays $11 mln to settle dispute with Tymoshenko

Quarantine restrictions mitigation begins in Ukraine

Ukrainian medical drugs for treatment of COVID-19 being tested in Germany – ambassador

Four Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 15 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD