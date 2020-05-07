Facts

15:18 07.05.2020

GRECO demands full respect of NABU independence by Ukrainian authorities

2 min read
GRECO demands full respect of NABU independence by Ukrainian authorities

The Group of States Against Corruption (GRECO) has demanded that the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) is fully respected by the Ukrainian authorities when drafting/adopting new legislation.

The respective letter signed by GRECO President Marin Mrčela addressed to Head of the Ukraine's Delegation in GRECO Mykhaylo Buromenskiy with the respective demand was posted on the organization's website on Thursday.

"Our attention has been drawn to a draft law No. 3133 currently pending in the Verkhovna Rada which proposes amendments to the legislation on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), notably concerning the grounds for dismissal of the Bureau's Head. Let me stress that GRECO, in its 4th Round Evaluation report on Ukraine, underlined the importance of NABU's operational independence. As more specifically indicated in the recent Compliance Report, GRECO underlines that NABU should be shielded from improper influence or pressure to guarantee its operational independence, fully addressing the requirements of GRECO recommendations," reads the letter.

Mrčela asked Buromenskiy to bring this letter to the attention of the relevant authorities to make sure that the position of GRECO in its 4th Round Evaluation Report and in the subsequent Compliance Report in respect of the independence of NABU is fully respected by the Ukrainian authorities when drafting/adopting new legislation.

Tags: #nabu #greco
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:05 05.05.2020
President's office doesn't offer initiatives to change NABU director – Yermak

President's office doesn't offer initiatives to change NABU director – Yermak

18:00 29.04.2020
IMF warns of possible problems in case of legislative encroachment on NABU independence

IMF warns of possible problems in case of legislative encroachment on NABU independence

14:10 01.04.2020
Leros says he told NABU where video clips of Yermak's brother come from

Leros says he told NABU where video clips of Yermak's brother come from

17:00 26.03.2020
Derkach proposes NABU reorganization to Zelensky

Derkach proposes NABU reorganization to Zelensky

11:36 04.03.2020
NABU launches case on possible corruption by Nefyodov

NABU launches case on possible corruption by Nefyodov

13:19 14.02.2020
Ukraine's chief rabbi says Sytnyk met with him privately to discuss wiretapping of synagogue

Ukraine's chief rabbi says Sytnyk met with him privately to discuss wiretapping of synagogue

12:54 10.02.2020
G7 ambassadors emphasize that appointment, dismissal of NABU, SAPO leadership should take place according to established laws

G7 ambassadors emphasize that appointment, dismissal of NABU, SAPO leadership should take place according to established laws

17:23 07.02.2020
PGO passes NABU 15,000 volumes of investigation files on Maidan cases – Sytnyk

PGO passes NABU 15,000 volumes of investigation files on Maidan cases – Sytnyk

14:45 30.01.2020
NABU detains three persons offering $5 mln bribe to SPF head for appointing director of Odesa Port-Side Plant

NABU detains three persons offering $5 mln bribe to SPF head for appointing director of Odesa Port-Side Plant

16:06 26.12.2019
NABU carries searches at Information Policy Ministry

NABU carries searches at Information Policy Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

YERMAK TCG

Ukraine will retain its govt reps in TCG regardless of Russia's position – Yermak

COVID 19 RADA

Rada passes law to increase ability of health care system to counteract COVID-19

TRANSPORT SHMYHAL

Conference chaired by Zelensky decides against reopening metro before May 22

OMBUDSMAN LANGUAGE

Govt dismisses Ukraine's language ombudsman Monakhova

KULEBA POMPEO

Ukrainian foreign minister, U.S. state secretary discuss strategic partnership

LATEST

Ukraine will retain its govt reps in TCG regardless of Russia's position – Yermak

Rada passes law to increase ability of health care system to counteract COVID-19

Conference chaired by Zelensky decides against reopening metro before May 22

Govt dismisses Ukraine's language ombudsman Monakhova

SBU detains Russian agent collecting information about military rocket inventions

Ukrainian foreign minister, U.S. state secretary discuss strategic partnership

Ukraine registers 507 new cases of COVID-19 for past 24 hours, 299 recoveries, 13 fatalities – Health minister

Supreme court to consider case on Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank on June 15 – court

SBU counteracts 103 cyberattacks on state agencies in Q1, majority of them carried out by Russian hackers

Ukraine proposes to approve enlarged membership of all delegations to TCG, invite ORDLO representatives, IDPs for work in working groups – Yermak

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD