GRECO demands full respect of NABU independence by Ukrainian authorities

The Group of States Against Corruption (GRECO) has demanded that the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) is fully respected by the Ukrainian authorities when drafting/adopting new legislation.

The respective letter signed by GRECO President Marin Mrčela addressed to Head of the Ukraine's Delegation in GRECO Mykhaylo Buromenskiy with the respective demand was posted on the organization's website on Thursday.

"Our attention has been drawn to a draft law No. 3133 currently pending in the Verkhovna Rada which proposes amendments to the legislation on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), notably concerning the grounds for dismissal of the Bureau's Head. Let me stress that GRECO, in its 4th Round Evaluation report on Ukraine, underlined the importance of NABU's operational independence. As more specifically indicated in the recent Compliance Report, GRECO underlines that NABU should be shielded from improper influence or pressure to guarantee its operational independence, fully addressing the requirements of GRECO recommendations," reads the letter.

Mrčela asked Buromenskiy to bring this letter to the attention of the relevant authorities to make sure that the position of GRECO in its 4th Round Evaluation Report and in the subsequent Compliance Report in respect of the independence of NABU is fully respected by the Ukrainian authorities when drafting/adopting new legislation.