SBU counteracts 103 cyberattacks on state agencies in Q1, majority of them carried out by Russian hackers

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) counteracted 103 cyberattacks on the information resources of the country's state agencies in Q1, 2020.

"Starting from March, a significant number of attacks were carried out against the agencies involved in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) – special attention was focused on counteracting such attacks," the press service of the SBU said on Wednesday.

The majority of hacker attacks were carried out by Russian special services, which tries to receive remote access to the computers of Ukrainian state agencies. They were planning to distort or delete information, spread fake reports on behalf of Ukrainian state agencies and discredit actions of the Ukrainian government, the SBU said.

In January-March 2020, the SBU closed down around 2,000 websites which hackers used for cyberattacks.

Some 117 criminal cases were opened, including 42 on unauthorized tampering with computers, automated systems and computer networks, under Articles 361 and 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.