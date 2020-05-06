Facts

18:13 06.05.2020

SBU counteracts 103 cyberattacks on state agencies in Q1, majority of them carried out by Russian hackers

1 min read
SBU counteracts 103 cyberattacks on state agencies in Q1, majority of them carried out by Russian hackers

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) counteracted 103 cyberattacks on the information resources of the country's state agencies in Q1, 2020.

"Starting from March, a significant number of attacks were carried out against the agencies involved in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) – special attention was focused on counteracting such attacks," the press service of the SBU said on Wednesday.

The majority of hacker attacks were carried out by Russian special services, which tries to receive remote access to the computers of Ukrainian state agencies. They were planning to distort or delete information, spread fake reports on behalf of Ukrainian state agencies and discredit actions of the Ukrainian government, the SBU said.

In January-March 2020, the SBU closed down around 2,000 websites which hackers used for cyberattacks.

Some 117 criminal cases were opened, including 42 on unauthorized tampering with computers, automated systems and computer networks, under Articles 361 and 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Tags: #russia #sbu #cyberattacks
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:14 02.05.2020
COVID-19-related restrictions in Russia must not be lifted immediately after epidemic peak is passed

COVID-19-related restrictions in Russia must not be lifted immediately after epidemic peak is passed

12:43 02.05.2020
Another 9,623 coronavirus cases recorded in Russia over past 24 hours, totaling 124,054 – operative response HQ

Another 9,623 coronavirus cases recorded in Russia over past 24 hours, totaling 124,054 – operative response HQ

16:37 01.05.2020
Denisova informs families of Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia, Crimea that talks on their release ongoing

Denisova informs families of Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia, Crimea that talks on their release ongoing

18:11 30.04.2020
Kuleba calls on Lavrov to activate work aimed at releasing prisoners in Russia, Crimea

Kuleba calls on Lavrov to activate work aimed at releasing prisoners in Russia, Crimea

15:27 30.04.2020
Rada appeals to foreign parliaments, assemblies of intl organizations with a call to condemn ongoing Russian aggression

Rada appeals to foreign parliaments, assemblies of intl organizations with a call to condemn ongoing Russian aggression

13:53 28.04.2020
SBU stops illegal export of components to armored vehicles from Ukraine to Asian countries in Boryspil

SBU stops illegal export of components to armored vehicles from Ukraine to Asian countries in Boryspil

17:42 27.04.2020
SBU completes pre-trial investigation into Handziuk case

SBU completes pre-trial investigation into Handziuk case

11:57 25.04.2020
JFO HQ records 10 enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, two WIA

JFO HQ records 10 enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, two WIA

17:56 23.04.2020
Court obliges SBU to initiate investigation into possible treason by Yermak, Kuchma – Viatrovych

Court obliges SBU to initiate investigation into possible treason by Yermak, Kuchma – Viatrovych

11:12 22.04.2020
Russia detects 5,236 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours, bringing total rate to 58,000

Russia detects 5,236 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours, bringing total rate to 58,000

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SURKIS COURT PRIVATBANK

Supreme court to consider case on Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank on June 15 – court

IDP YERMAK TCG ORDLO

Ukraine proposes to approve enlarged membership of all delegations to TCG, invite ORDLO representatives, IDPs for work in working groups – Yermak

NAZISM SHMYHAL

No mass events in Ukraine on Remembrance and Reconciliation Day, 75th anniversary of victory over Nazism in 2020 – Shmyhal

RADA

Arakhamia registers decree on quarantine end in Rada from May 18

EU COVID 19 FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

EU ambassadors approve EC's proposal to allocate EUR 1.2 bln to Ukraine to overcome economic consequences of COVID-19 pandemic

LATEST

Supreme court to consider case on Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank on June 15 – court

Ukraine proposes to approve enlarged membership of all delegations to TCG, invite ORDLO representatives, IDPs for work in working groups – Yermak

SAPO opens case on possible declaring of false info, obtaining undue benefits by Riaboshapka

Ukraine ready to join NATO's Enhanced Opportunity Partnership program

No mass events in Ukraine on Remembrance and Reconciliation Day, 75th anniversary of victory over Nazism in 2020 – Shmyhal

Arakhamia registers decree on quarantine end in Rada from May 18

EU ambassadors approve EC's proposal to allocate EUR 1.2 bln to Ukraine to overcome economic consequences of COVID-19 pandemic

Health minister's statement to review reform means de facto denial of reform – ex-deputy minister

India gives Ukraine 30,000 tablets of antiviral medication – MFA

Health minister: extra UAH 11 bln required to increase salaries of doctors

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD