No mass events in Ukraine on Remembrance and Reconciliation Day, 75th anniversary of victory over Nazism in 2020 – Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that in 2020 in Ukraine there will be no mass events on the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation and the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazism in World War II of 1939-1945.

"We are on the eve of Remembrance Day on May 8 and May 9. In connection with quarantine, mass events will not be held in Ukraine, therefore, we will not back out from restrictions in order not to jeopardize our citizens. We will not hold mass events," he said during a government meeting on Wednesday.

In this connection, the prime minister called on the heads of regional state administrations, personally or at the level of deputies to ensure individual celebrations of World War II veterans who live in the regions, this year.

"We do not plan to carry out all other activities in connection with quarantine," Shmyhal emphasized.