India gives Ukraine 30,000 tablets of antiviral medication – MFA

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has officially received from Ambassador of India to Ukraine Partha Satpathy a batch of the medication with hydroxychloroquine, which the Government of India transferred to Ukraine as humanitarian aid to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, the ceremony of handing over the party took place on Tuesday, May 5, in the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Further distribution of a batch of 30,000 tablets among Ukrainian medical facilities and control of their use will be carried out by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

"This is a real gesture of friendship on the part of the Indian people and the government of India. This step further enhances the partnership between our countries and demonstrates that India and Ukraine are able to jointly confront global challenges," said Kuleba.

Ambassador Satpathy called India and Ukraine "two large democracies." According to him, both countries responded promptly and effectively to the start of the epidemic. He noted that this decision of the Government of India demonstrates a high level of Indian-Ukrainian partnership.

The parties emphasized that the interaction of Ukraine and India in the pharmaceutical industry demonstrates high growth dynamics.

In addition, a batch of typhoid, meningitis, cholera and malaria vaccines intended for the Ukrainian peacekeeping contingent in Congo also arrived in Ukraine as part of Indian humanitarian aid.

The Government of India has also granted a special permit for the commercial purchase of hydroxychloroquine for the needs of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that this drug is currently being studied in the U.S. and EU countries for efficacy in the treatment of patients with COVID-19 coronavirus disease and the Indian government has limited the export of drugs with its contents: separate permits are provided for its purchase in a certain amount or on free donation to friendly countries as humanitarian aid.