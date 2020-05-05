Facts

14:43 05.05.2020

U.S. aid to Ukraine in face of COVID-19 pandemic rises up to $14.5 mln – embassy

U.S. aid to Ukraine in face of COVID-19 pandemic rises up to $14.5 mln – embassy

The United States has increased aid for Ukraine up to $14.5 million, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine reported.

"U.S. $14.5 million in total assistance includes $12.1 million in health and IDA humanitarian assistance that will improve the ability of local health care institutions to care for the sick and combat further spread of COVID-19 while increasing public communication to lower contagion risk. These funds will also mitigate secondary impacts such as loss of livelihoods and public services to vulnerable populations, including conflict-affected communities in eastern Ukraine," the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine reported on its website.

According to the report, the aid also includes $2.4 million in MRA humanitarian assistance to support vulnerable populations during the pandemic.

Interfax-Ukraine
