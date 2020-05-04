Facts

12:29 04.05.2020

Parliamentary parties receive UAH 71 mln of public funds in Q2

1 min read
Parliamentary parties receive UAH 71 mln of public funds in Q2

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention has ensured the transfer of around UAH 71 million from the national budget to parliamentary parties for their statutory activities.

The media liaison department of the national agency said that the following five parliamentary parties received financing from the national budget in Q2, 2020 on April 30: the Servant of the People party – UAH 35.14 million, the Opposition Platform - For Life – UAH 10.63 million, the Batkivschyna party – UAH 6.67 million, the European Solidarity party – UAH 6.6 million, the Holos party – UAH 4.74 million.

In addition, Holos and European Solidarity receive UAH 3.54 million each for the observation of the gender balance principle envisaged by the legislation.

The total amount of public funds transferred to the parties is UAH 70.87 million.

The national agency also recalled that the financing of the Servant of the People party was suspended in Q3 and Q4, 2020. Thus, the party will not receive public funds for its statutory activities until the end of the year.

Tags: #budget #parliament
