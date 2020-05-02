Facts

17:38 02.05.2020

State must do its best to guarantee efficient and unbiased investigation into Odesa May 2 tragedy six years ago– Zelensky

On the sixth anniversary of the mass rallies in Odesa on May 2 that claimed the lives of people, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said an efficient and unbiased investigation must be carried into all the circumstances of this terrifying day.

"Today is the sixth anniversary of the death of people during mass rallies in Odessa. I express my sincere condolences to the families of all those who died. That rainy day took almost fifty human lives. This is a difficult episode of our new history, but we must remember it if we want to build a modern and a strong Ukraine. Because only a strong country openly speaks not only about its achievements, but also about its own tragedies," Zelensky wrote on a Facebook.

He stressed that today there was a number of issues in the Ukrainian society that requires fair answers and the question "Who is guilty in the tragedy happened on May 2, 2014?," is one of them.

"I am convinced that the state should do everything to ensure an effective and impartial investigation of all the circumstances of a terrible day. Each of us must do everything so that this never happens again. And our common challenge is to do everything together so that people in Ukraine never again perished for ideological or political 'goals'. So that Ukraine was a land not of discord, but of brotherhood. Where Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Donetsk and Simferopol are a peaceful, flourishing and a united country," the president noted.

