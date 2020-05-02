Facts

13:08 02.05.2020

Special air mission evacuates 85 Ukrainians, nine citizens of Belarus and Lebanon – Foreign ministry

A special air mission Kyiv-Riyadh-Beirut on April 30 brought 85 Ukrainians and nine citizens of Belarus back home, a foreign ministry's press service reported.

"Yesterday, another special air mission Kyiv-Riyadh-Beirut-Kyiv brought 85 Ukrainians back home. And also...nine citizens of Belarus," the statement said.

As noted, since there is no Belarusian embassy in Lebanon, Belarusian diplomats in Syria, where the nearest diplomatic mission is located, turned to their Ukrainian colleagues for help in evacuating Belarusian citizens.

"After many hours of negotiations with the authorities of various states, having obtained a number of special permits, the plane landed in Kyiv last night. The Ukrainians flied back," the diplomatic service noted.

According to the press service, on May 1 it was reported about a transit returning of Belarusian citizens to Belarus.

Tags: #syria #belarus #ukraine
