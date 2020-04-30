Facts

11:16 30.04.2020

Govt allocates UAH 1.6 bln from anti-COVID-19 fund for assistance to entrepreneurs' children

Govt allocates UAH 1.6 bln from anti-COVID-19 fund for assistance to entrepreneurs' children

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 1.655 billion from the anti-COVID-19 fund for assistance to children of individual entrepreneurs, member of the European Solidarity faction Oleksiy Honcharenko said.

According to his message in Telegram, the government allocated UAH 1.655 billion from the fund for the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) to the Social Policy Ministry of Ukraine for assistance to children of individual entrepreneurs who switched to the simplified tax system and belong to the first and second groups of single tax payers.

As reported, on April 22, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to start making allowance payments for entrepreneurs' children for the time of the quarantine.

The payments will be allocated for each child aged up to 10 years old in the amount of a living wage determined for children of the respective age group as of January 1, 2020.

Interfax-Ukraine
