Ukraine to hold three-day online hackathon for organizations charged for cyber security of critical facilities – NSDC

Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Serhiy Demediuk on April 27 opened the first in Ukraine online hackathon for the Ukrainian specialists.

"Nearly 50 participants from organizations responsible for cyber protection of key infrastructure facilities will improve their skills and test new methods of system protection and joint incident response within three days," the NSDC press service said on Monday.

Demediuk noted that the practical training of the IT specialists was an integral component of improving the national cybersecurity system.

"I can say that this particular hackathon was the first in Ukraine, where representatives of almost all critical infrastructure facilities of our country were united. I am sure that the result of three days of work will give a good impetus to improving the protection of state systems," he said.

Hackathon members will work in the groups. The practical part of the seminar will be held in a specially created virtual laboratory, where real scenarios involving cyberattacks will be applied. Independent experts will assess the work of the teams. The main evaluation criterion will be the effectiveness of the group during the response to the threat.

On April 29, at the end of the hackathon, its participants and organizers will discuss the prospects for the practical application of the best technical and organizational measures that were tested during the exercises.