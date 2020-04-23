An-225 Mriya plane delivers record-breaking medical cargo from China to Ukraine

The world's largest transport aircraft An-225 Mriya has delivered to Ukraine a cargo with medical goods for fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) from Tianjin, China.

"This is one of the largest cargoes received by us from the People's Republic of China in recent weeks. Our Mriya delivered to Ukraine 12 million face masks for hospitals and pharmacy chains, around 260,000 protective glasses for our medical workers and more than 100,000 suits with the fifth level of protection. This is a record-breaking volume of cargo, which will be registered in the Guinness World Records book," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said after the landing of the aircraft on Thursday.

President of the Antonov State Enterprise Oleksandr Donets said that the medical supplies delivered to Ukraine from China weighed 103 tonnes and it took 1,300 cubic meters in the airplane's freight area, while the cabin space is 1,400 cubic meters.

"I think we will set a record in terms of the transported volume. After a relevant procedure it may be added to the Guinness World Records," he said, adding that Mriya will carry out another delivery to Ukraine in a week.

According to information available to Interfax-Ukraine, the Epicenter K Group paid for today's flight. Market experts estimated its cost at up to $1 million.