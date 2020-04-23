Seventy-eight of 224 residents of dormitory in Vyshneve tested positive for COVID-19 – regional administration

All 224 residents of a dormitory in the town of Vyshneve in Kyiv region, where a mass coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak was registered, have undergone PCR testing and 78 of them were tested positive, the press service of Kyiv Regional State Administration said.

"A total of 224 samples of biological material were tested. Some 78 COVID-19 cases were confirmed. Sixteen of them are children younger than 17 years old. Two cases were confirmed in employees of the dormitory. Three people were hospitalized. The rest are staying in self-isolation at the place of residence," it said.

Four policemen and one nurse also have been tested for COVID-19, all of them proved negative.

As reported, a mass outbreak of COVID-19 with 37 confirmed cases and two fatalities was registered in the Vyshneve-based dormitory. All residents of the dormitory without exception underwent PCR testing. All of them have been isolated, The delivery of food and medicines has been organized for them.