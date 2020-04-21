Reintegration ministry says Russia blocks its website because of info on Russia hiding data about COVID-19 infections in Crimea, Donbas

Roskomnadzor, at the request of Russia's Prosecutor General's Office, has blocked the website of Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories due to news about the concealment of information about coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in Russia-occupied Crimea and Donbas, the ministry said on Facebook on Friday.

"Claims were triggered by the news of the concealment of COVID-19 patients in Crimea and Donbas. Russia was concerned about data from Russia-occupied areas about the lack of tests, that only "officials" of the Russia-occupied administrations and the military were being checked, and that patients with relevant symptoms are diagnosed with the flu and doctors are obliged to not report accurate diagnoses," the ministry said.

The Ministry of Integration notes that Roskomnadzor and Russia's Prosecutor General's Office continue to ignore information about fatalities in Russia-occupied areas and information from representatives of Russia-occupied Crimea that the Russian Ministry of Defense plans to deploy COVID-19-infected military personnel in Sevastopol.

"We are sure that the concealment of real data by the Russia-occupation authorities in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and in Crimea about the incidence of COVID-19 is just an excuse to block our ministry's website," the ministry said.