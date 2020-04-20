Facts

16:47 20.04.2020

One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid enemy attack in Donbas – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian serviceman has been wounded as a result of a new enemy attack in Donetsk region on Monday.

"The wounded serviceman was quickly taken to a healthcare facility by an evacuation vehicle and received proper medical assistance. The injured man is in satisfactory condition," the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters said on its Facebook page.

Such actions of the enemy did not remain unpunished, "JFO servicemen neutralized the enemy's activity by fire," it said. Information about casualties on the enemy side were not specified in the message.

