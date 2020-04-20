Shmyhal-Merkel video conference postponed due to changes in schedule

A video conference of Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been postponed due to changes in the latter's schedule.

"A video conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been postponed. Unfortunately, an urgent matter came up in the colleague's schedule," Shmyhal said in his Telegram channel.

He underlined that the Ukrainian side treats the postponement with understanding.

"Various things happen during the pandemic. We agreed to postpone the meeting until the time that is convenient for both sides," he said.