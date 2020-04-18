Facts

14:47 18.04.2020

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions on Sat - JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions on Sat - JFO HQ

On Saturday, April 18, once again neglecting the ceasefire in Donbas, Russia-led forces fired at the positions of the units of the Joint Forces, as a result of which the soldier of the Armed Forces was wounded, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"So, against the Ukrainian defenders of Krymske settlement, Russian invaders used grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms. As a result of enemy shelling attacks, one member of the JFO was injured," it said on Facebook on Saturday.

