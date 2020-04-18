Facts

14:08 18.04.2020

Avakov: Of fifteen fire outbreaks in Zhytomyr region, six eliminated, five localized

1 min read
Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov reports that out of 15 outbreaks of fire in the ecosystems of the Zhytomyr region, rescuers have already eliminated six and localized five outbreaks.

"The reason for the air pollution around Kyiv is ... fires in the Zhytomyr region. Some 7,800 hectares of forest litter burned out. There were 15 outbreaks, with six eliminated, five localized, we're working under another four outbreaks. Three airplanes, a fire train, 100 units of special equipment and more than 600 people were engaged for extinguishing. We'll get through this!" Avakov wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday afternoon.

Tags: #fire #avakov #zhytomyr_region
