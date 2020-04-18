Ukraine records 444 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, eight deaths, 29 recoveries

Some 5,106 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine on the morning of Saturday, April 18, while the number of those who recovered from the illnesses reached 275, and the number of those who died - 133, the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported.

"During April 17, 444 reports of new confirmed cases were received ... As a result of the complications caused by the disease, 133 people died, 71 of them were men and 62 were women. Among the dead, people over 50 years old (87%) prevailed ... A total of 275 people have already recovered - a repeated laboratory test did not reveal the virus in their bodies," the Health Center reported on Facebook on Saturday morning.