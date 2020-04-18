Facts

12:04 18.04.2020

Ukraine records 444 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, eight deaths, 29 recoveries

1 min read
Ukraine records 444 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, eight deaths, 29 recoveries

Some 5,106 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine on the morning of Saturday, April 18, while the number of those who recovered from the illnesses reached 275, and the number of those who died - 133, the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported.

"During April 17, 444 reports of new confirmed cases were received ... As a result of the complications caused by the disease, 133 people died, 71 of them were men and 62 were women. Among the dead, people over 50 years old (87%) prevailed ... A total of 275 people have already recovered - a repeated laboratory test did not reveal the virus in their bodies," the Health Center reported on Facebook on Saturday morning.

Tags: #coronavirus #health_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:20 18.04.2020
Azerbaijan records 33 more coronavirus infections, death toll increases to 18

Azerbaijan records 33 more coronavirus infections, death toll increases to 18

14:47 18.04.2020
Rivne region registers 299 cases of COVID-19 disease, incl. 82 doctors – Regional Administration

Rivne region registers 299 cases of COVID-19 disease, incl. 82 doctors – Regional Administration

14:33 18.04.2020
Number of people infected with COVID-19 increased by 65 over past day, totaling 770 patients – Klitschko

Number of people infected with COVID-19 increased by 65 over past day, totaling 770 patients – Klitschko

13:08 18.04.2020
Metropolitans of UOC (MP) Onufriy, Antoniy infected with COVID-19, hospitalized – media

Metropolitans of UOC (MP) Onufriy, Antoniy infected with COVID-19, hospitalized – media

11:05 18.04.2020
Over 4,700 new Covid-19 cases detected in Russia in 24 hrs, total number nearing 36,800 -

Over 4,700 new Covid-19 cases detected in Russia in 24 hrs, total number nearing 36,800 -

16:00 16.04.2020
Eighth patient infected with COVID-19 dies in Lviv region

Eighth patient infected with COVID-19 dies in Lviv region

15:03 16.04.2020
Klitschko: in last 24 hours 32 people tested positive for COVID-19, one fatality in Kyiv

Klitschko: in last 24 hours 32 people tested positive for COVID-19, one fatality in Kyiv

10:11 16.04.2020
Ukraine registers 397 new COVD-19 cases, eight earlier diagnosed people died

Ukraine registers 397 new COVD-19 cases, eight earlier diagnosed people died

16:30 14.04.2020
Ukrainian Mriya and Ruslan aircraft operation facing COVID-19 strengthens cooperation with Ukraine

Ukrainian Mriya and Ruslan aircraft operation facing COVID-19 strengthens cooperation with Ukraine

11:38 14.04.2020
Some 227 Ukrainian servicemen remain isolated, no new COVID-19 cases registered in past 24 hours

Some 227 Ukrainian servicemen remain isolated, no new COVID-19 cases registered in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Troops to be withdrawn from Donbas, we will bring people back to life, gain control over the border, then hold elections

Ukraine doesn't need default - Zelensky

Rivne region registers 299 cases of COVID-19 disease, incl. 82 doctors – Regional Administration

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions on Sat - JFO HQ

Number of people infected with COVID-19 increased by 65 over past day, totaling 770 patients – Klitschko

LATEST

Zelensky: Troops to be withdrawn from Donbas, we will bring people back to life, gain control over the border, then hold elections

Ukraine doesn't need default - Zelensky

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions on Sat - JFO HQ

No excess of cesium content in organisms fighting fires in Chornobyl exclusion zone – Zone Administration

Avakov: Of fifteen fire outbreaks in Zhytomyr region, six eliminated, five localized

Maximum permissible concentration of combustion products exceeded, authorities urge citizens to stay home, not to ope

Khomchak, Carter discuss spheres for further military cooperation

Background radiation normal in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Kyiv, region – emergency service

Germany stands with Ukraine in EU on issue of extending sanctions against Russia – ambassador

Administrative court accepts ex-SPF head Trubarov's lawsuit seeking reinstatement

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD