Shmyhal to discuss with Merkel cooperation, financial support, reforms in Ukraine
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal intends to discuss bilateral cooperation and financial assistance to Ukraine with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a video conference.
"Planning to visit Germany on April 20. Of course, an online visit. COVID-19 has made corrections to our work. Therefore, on Monday, we will hold a video conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Intend to discuss further cooperation, financial support and reforms in Ukraine," Shmyhal said on Twitter on Friday.