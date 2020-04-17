Facts

17:21 17.04.2020

Shmyhal to discuss with Merkel cooperation, financial support, reforms in Ukraine

1 min read
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal intends to discuss bilateral cooperation and financial assistance to Ukraine with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a video conference.

"Planning to visit Germany on April 20. Of course, an online visit. COVID-19 has made corrections to our work. Therefore, on Monday, we will hold a video conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Intend to discuss further cooperation, financial support and reforms in Ukraine," Shmyhal said on Twitter on Friday.

Tags: #merkel #shmyhal
