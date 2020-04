Razumkov signs amendments to state budget, laws on operation of courts for quarantine period, creation of National geoportal

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov has signed laws passed at an extraordinary parliamentary meeting on Monday, April 13.

There are necessary changes among them to the State Budget for 2020, the law amending the operation of courts for the period of quarantine, the creation of the National geoportal. Laws were signed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.