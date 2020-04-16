Eighth patient infected with COVID-19 dies in Lviv region

The eighth death from coronavirus has been recorded in the Lviv region, the press service of the Lviv Regional State Administration reported.

"In the Lviv region, the eighth patient, who was diagnosed with coronavirus infection, has died," it says.

The patient was a 67-year-old man who also had diabetes.

On April 8, he was hospitalized in the Novoyavorivska hospital, and then transferred to the regional infectious diseases hospital. A PCR test showed coronavirus infection on April 11.