Russia attacks thermal power plant in Dobrotvir, Lviv region

Russian forces launched a massive air strike on the Dobrotvirska thermal power plant (TPP), a coal-fired plant in Ukraine, in Lviv region on Thursday morning, Lviv City Council member Ihor Zinkevych has said.

"In the Lviv region: The strike on the Dobrotvirska TPP caused damage to critical infrastructure, a fire," he wrote on Telegram.

Hourly power outages were introduced in Lviv on Thursday.

As is known from open sources, the Dobrotvirska TPP (formerly the Lviv-Volynska state district power plant) is a thermal power plant in Dobrotvir (Sheptytsky district) with a design capacity of 510 MW, and is a structural unit of JSC DTEK Zakhidenergo.

Dobrotvir is a city in Ukraine, the administrative center of the Dobrotvir settlement community of Sheptytsky district of Lviv region. The population is 6,683 people. Dobrotvir is located 55 km from Lviv.