10:11 16.04.2020

Ukraine registers 397 new COVD-19 cases, eight earlier diagnosed people died

Some 4,161 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine as of early hours of April 16, while the number of those who have recovered from the earlier cases reached 186, and those who died – 116, the Center for Public Health (PHC) of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has reported.

"Over April 15, 397 reports of new confirmed cases were received ... Due to complications caused by the disease, 116 people died, of whom there are 62 men and 54 women ... A total of 186 people have recovered which was confirmed by a repeated laboratory study," the Public Health Center reported on Facebook on Thursday morning.

16:00 16.04.2020
Eighth patient infected with COVID-19 dies in Lviv region

15:03 16.04.2020
Klitschko: in last 24 hours 32 people tested positive for COVID-19, one fatality in Kyiv

16:30 14.04.2020
Ukrainian Mriya and Ruslan aircraft operation facing COVID-19 strengthens cooperation with Ukraine

11:38 14.04.2020
Some 227 Ukrainian servicemen remain isolated, no new COVID-19 cases registered in past 24 hours

10:14 14.04.2020
Ukraine registers 270 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours, total of 3,372 cases, 98 fatal

09:39 10.04.2020
Ukraine records 311 new COVID-19 cases over last day: 2,203 cases in total, 69 deaths

15:06 08.04.2020
Female 66-year-old patient with suspected COVID-19 dies in Chernivtsi

15:06 08.04.2020
It's too early to talk about mitigating quarantine measures in Ukraine – Zelensky meeting

14:20 08.04.2020
Current quarantine regime most likely to be extended until May – PM

09:56 08.04.2020
Ukraine registers 206 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours: 1,668 cases in total, with 52 fatal

