Ukraine registers 397 new COVD-19 cases, eight earlier diagnosed people died

Some 4,161 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine as of early hours of April 16, while the number of those who have recovered from the earlier cases reached 186, and those who died – 116, the Center for Public Health (PHC) of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has reported.

"Over April 15, 397 reports of new confirmed cases were received ... Due to complications caused by the disease, 116 people died, of whom there are 62 men and 54 women ... A total of 186 people have recovered which was confirmed by a repeated laboratory study," the Public Health Center reported on Facebook on Thursday morning.