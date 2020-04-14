Facts

13:01 14.04.2020

Razumkov signs bills adopted at Rada's extraordinary session, including one on rising fines for burning dry grass

2 min read
Razumkov signs bills adopted at Rada's extraordinary session, including one on rising fines for burning dry grass

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov has signed three bills that were adopted by the parliament during an extraordinary session on April 13, the press service of the parliament's office said.

Bill No. 3320 on amendments to the law of Ukraine on the protection of the population from infectious diseases for the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, which includes definitions of the notions "self-isolations," "observation" and "observation site," entitles the Cabinet of Ministers to determine reasons and the procedure for mandatory self-isolation, observation and hospitalization, entitled executive agencies and local governments to create temporary healthcare facilities [specialized hospitals] without the need to carry out the licensing procedure for rendering additional medical assistance to the population. According to the document, healthcare facilities will be allowed to hire additional medical workers on a contract basis during the quarantine.

Bill No. 2339 on amendments to some legal acts of Ukraine aimed at environmental protection (regarding the toughening of liability for actions that cause air contamination and devastate or damage plants) increases liability for certain offences. In particular, the fine for air contamination will be increased from UAH 1,700-3,400 to UAH 30,600-50,000; for devastation or causing damage to plants – from UAH 5,100-8,500 to UAH 91,800-153,000; for violation of fire safety rules in forests by citizens – from UAH 85-255 to UAH 1,530-3,400; for violation of fire safety rules in forests by public officials from UAH 255-850 to UAH 4,590-15,300; for unwarranted burning of plants by citizens – from UAH 170-340 to UAH 3,060-5,100; and for unwarranted burning of plants by public officials – from UAH 850-1,190 to UAH 15,300-17,000.

Bill No. 1049 on amendments to some legal acts of Ukraine regarding the introduction of a single account for payment of taxes, duties and unified contributions for compulsory state social insurance with amendments proposed by the president. The document bans foreclosure and seizure of funds on the single account opened for a taxpayer upon his or her request at the central level of the State Treasury Service.

All three bills have been sent to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky for signature.

Tags: #verkhovna_rada #razumkov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:37 14.04.2020
Extraordinary Rada meeting to be held at 13:00 on Thurs – Kachura

Extraordinary Rada meeting to be held at 13:00 on Thurs – Kachura

17:58 10.04.2020
Razumkov signs order to call Verkhovna Rada for extraordinary session at 14:00 on April 13

Razumkov signs order to call Verkhovna Rada for extraordinary session at 14:00 on April 13

15:46 06.04.2020
Eight Ukrainian MPs have confirmed COVID-19 cases

Eight Ukrainian MPs have confirmed COVID-19 cases

09:49 31.03.2020
Rada adopts law on farmland market opening in Ukraine from July 1, 2021

Rada adopts law on farmland market opening in Ukraine from July 1, 2021

18:40 30.03.2020
Rada adopts bill on banks

Rada adopts bill on banks

15:24 30.03.2020
Rada to hold another extraordinary meeting at 1600 p.m. – sources from Servant of the People

Rada to hold another extraordinary meeting at 1600 p.m. – sources from Servant of the People

14:47 30.03.2020
Rada dismisses bill with amendments to national budget 2020

Rada dismisses bill with amendments to national budget 2020

14:40 30.03.2020
Parliament rejects appointment of former deputy head of presidential administration Marchenko as finance minister

Parliament rejects appointment of former deputy head of presidential administration Marchenko as finance minister

09:17 30.03.2020
PM suggests that Verkhovna Rada appoint Buslavets as Energy Minister, Marchenko as Finance Minister, Stepanov as Health Minister

PM suggests that Verkhovna Rada appoint Buslavets as Energy Minister, Marchenko as Finance Minister, Stepanov as Health Minister

17:06 28.03.2020
Rada's crisis response team jointly with govt working on changes to national budget – Rada chairman

Rada's crisis response team jointly with govt working on changes to national budget – Rada chairman

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Extraordinary Rada meeting to be held at 13:00 on Thurs – Kachura

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas on Tues

Ukraine registers 270 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours, total of 3,372 cases, 98 fatal

MHP sees net profit rise by 1.7 times in 2019

U.S. delivers extra vehicles for Ukrainian Army

LATEST

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas on Tues

Zelensky fires his representative in Cabinet Perevezentsev, entrusts Kladiyev with this duty

Ukrainian Mriya and Ruslan aircraft operation facing COVID-19 strengthens cooperation with Ukraine

France condemns Russian president's decree that bans persons without Russian citizenship to own land in Crimea – embassy

Some 227 Ukrainian servicemen remain isolated, no new COVID-19 cases registered in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 270 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours, total of 3,372 cases, 98 fatal

MHP sees net profit rise by 1.7 times in 2019

U.S. delivers extra vehicles for Ukrainian Army

Next round of prisoner exchange in Donbas may take place this week – Ukrainian ombudsperson

One Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas for past 24 hours, another on receives combat wound – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD