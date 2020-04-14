Razumkov signs bills adopted at Rada's extraordinary session, including one on rising fines for burning dry grass

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov has signed three bills that were adopted by the parliament during an extraordinary session on April 13, the press service of the parliament's office said.

Bill No. 3320 on amendments to the law of Ukraine on the protection of the population from infectious diseases for the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, which includes definitions of the notions "self-isolations," "observation" and "observation site," entitles the Cabinet of Ministers to determine reasons and the procedure for mandatory self-isolation, observation and hospitalization, entitled executive agencies and local governments to create temporary healthcare facilities [specialized hospitals] without the need to carry out the licensing procedure for rendering additional medical assistance to the population. According to the document, healthcare facilities will be allowed to hire additional medical workers on a contract basis during the quarantine.

Bill No. 2339 on amendments to some legal acts of Ukraine aimed at environmental protection (regarding the toughening of liability for actions that cause air contamination and devastate or damage plants) increases liability for certain offences. In particular, the fine for air contamination will be increased from UAH 1,700-3,400 to UAH 30,600-50,000; for devastation or causing damage to plants – from UAH 5,100-8,500 to UAH 91,800-153,000; for violation of fire safety rules in forests by citizens – from UAH 85-255 to UAH 1,530-3,400; for violation of fire safety rules in forests by public officials from UAH 255-850 to UAH 4,590-15,300; for unwarranted burning of plants by citizens – from UAH 170-340 to UAH 3,060-5,100; and for unwarranted burning of plants by public officials – from UAH 850-1,190 to UAH 15,300-17,000.

Bill No. 1049 on amendments to some legal acts of Ukraine regarding the introduction of a single account for payment of taxes, duties and unified contributions for compulsory state social insurance with amendments proposed by the president. The document bans foreclosure and seizure of funds on the single account opened for a taxpayer upon his or her request at the central level of the State Treasury Service.

All three bills have been sent to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky for signature.