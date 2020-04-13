Facts

15:14 13.04.2020

One Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas for past 24 hours, another on receives combat wound – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, one received a combat wound when Russia-led armed groups three times opened fire using hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and machine guns of large caliber near villages of Taramchuk, Vodiane and Krymske, a press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters reported.

"Ukraine lost one brave defender following shell attacks on April 12, another one received a combat wound," the HQ reported in the morning report on its official page in Facebook on Monday.

The press center emphasized that the servicemen of the JFO took "comprehensive measures to cease enemy fire and gave a decisive answer to all the criminal actions of the enemy."

It is noted that after the use optional armaments by the Ukrainian troops, the militants refused further provocations.

"Losses of the enemy are being specified," the HQ added.

It is also reported that since the beginning of the current day, fighters have not shown fire activity and there have been no losses among the Ukrainian defenders.

"There have been no cases of coronavirus infection among the personnel of the Joint Forces. The situation in the area of the operation of the JFO remains under control," the HQ said.

