18:32 09.04.2020

TCG agrees in principle on prisoner exchange in near future, further efforts still needed for identification of additional disengagement areas – Grau

TCG agrees in principle on prisoner exchange in near future, further efforts still needed for identification of additional disengagement areas – Grau

The sides of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for the settlement of the conflict in Donbas on April 8 agreed in principle on the next phase of the exchange with a view to its completion in the near future, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the TCG, Ambassador Heidi Grau said.

"The Humanitarian Working Group focused its debates on the exchange of detainees. The sides agreed in principle on the next phase of the exchange with a view to its completion in the near future. Aspects of the opening of new entry-exit crossing points on the line of contact in the Luhansk region were further discussed," she said in a press statement after a regular meeting of the TCG on April 8, the press service of the OSCE reported.

Grau said that the Security Working Group paid major attention to the identification of additional disengagement areas of forces and hardware.

"Yet, further efforts are still needed to come to a decision on this issue," she said.

According to the special representative, in the discussion on mine action, the demining of civilian facilities and their surroundings was prioritized. In this regard, emphasis was made on the need for timely mine clearance of entry-exit crossing points and adjacent areas in the period before the future lifting the ongoing restrictions on crossing the line of contact.

The Economic Working Group discussed the question of economic relations across the line of contact. The discussion also touched upon pressing environmental issues and current issues of water supplies to certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (the so-called "ORDO" and "ORLO"), Grau said.

"The Political Working Group discussed aspects related to the special status of "ORDO" and "ORLO", as foreseen by the Minsk Agreements," she said.

Tags: #osce #tcg
